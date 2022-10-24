SA will become a failed state under Ramaphosa: EFF's Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said that for as long as the African National Congress (ANC) was in power, South Africa was destined to be a failed state.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema said that for as long as the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa was in power, South Africa was destined to become a failed state.

Malema delivered his closing remarks at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial people’s assembly in Durban.

He called Ramaphosa a part-time president, claiming the president could not run a country and a business at the same time.

Malema said South Africa was close to becoming another failed African state.

He called on Ramaphosa to choose between his business interests and running the country.

"When you are a president of South Africa, by law you are not allowed to do any other business except to be a president of South Africa. Why? Because you are a pilot, and you cannot be a pilot and at the same time be an air hostess," Malema said.

Malema blamed Ramaphosa for the crisis at state-owned enterprises.

"Because we have got an absent president, Transnet has collapsed because there is no one to look after Transnet. Prasa has collapsed, SABC is running on auto-pilot and the municipalities, all of them without fail, have collapsed," Malema said.

The EFF leader said that the only solution was to remove the ANC from power.