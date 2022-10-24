Ramaphosa vows to overhaul SSA as per Zondo commission recommendations
He promised a complete overhaul of the country's intelligence agencies, as part of his response to the recommendations of the Zondo commission.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said a stop has been put to the State Security Agency (SSA) peddling fabricated information, following the resuscitation of control systems within the agency.
This included the disestablishment of the SSA and the creation of a domestic and a foreign intelligence service.
More details on the reform plans for intelligence were revealed in the full report published by Parliament on Monday, after the president addressed the nation on Sunday night.
Ramaphosa said the SSA’s new leadership was developing a comprehensive response to the recommendations of the commission.
This included ensuring that the president, a minister or deputy was not involved in the operational matters of the SSA.
Ramaphosa said disciplinary action was being implemented in the SSA.
Findings of its project ‘Veza Investigation’ have also been handed to the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate for possible prosecution.
National Treasury is working with the auditor general and the SSA to tighten financial controls, especially involving cash.
Ramaphosa also promised that a new national security policy and a new intelligence bill, which would dissolve the SAA, would reach Parliament by March 2023.
