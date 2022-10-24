Ramaphosa: SA can still rely on justice system to nab state capture culprits

Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter, a day after addressing the nation on Sunday on how the government plans to implement recommendations of the Zondo commission.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa insists South Africans can still rely on the country's criminal justice system to catch up with those who thought themselves “untouchable” during the "state capture" years.

Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter, a day after addressing the nation on Sunday on how government plans to implement recommendations of the Zondo commission.

The president said during four years of public hearings, the nation was “saddened, outraged and left in disbelief” by testimony of how a criminal network in government and private companies had raided state coffers.

Ramaphosa said he made the report submission at the weekend nearly six years to the month after former Public Protector advocate Thuli Madonsela released her ‘State of Capture’ report.

ALSO READ:

Madonsela investigated complaints of alleged unethical conduct by several state functionaries and private individuals and companies involving the infamous Gupta family.

The Public Protector’s report gave rise to the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry chaired by the then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

He said it’s almost daily now that we read reports of people being arrested and appearing in court on charges related to state capture as well as misappropriated assets being frozen, and property being seized.

Ramaphosa said since then the country has made great progress in the fight against state capture, all due to the efforts of the people of South Africa.