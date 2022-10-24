Ramaphosa hangs back on electoral reform, Prasa probe & anti-corruption agency

On Sunday night, Ramphosa presented his long-anticipated plan to implement State Capture Commission Chair Raymond Zondo’s recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG - While he committed to implementing several of the more than 300 recommendations in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa was not ready to sign off on some of the bolder suggestions just yet.

On Sunday night, Ramaphosa presented his long-anticipated plan to implement Chief Justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo’s recommendations.

One of the stand-outs from his final report, which was handed over in June, was a recommendation on electoral reform to allow the direct election of the president and the adoption of a constituency-based, but still proportionally representative, electoral system.

But Ramaphosa said that this required extensive consultation.

He was also not ready to sign off on a new commission of inquiry into Prasa or the establishment of an independent Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency and a Permanent Anti-Corruption Commission.

The president hasn’t ruled anything out yet.

But he said that due to the far-reaching consequences of electoral reform, and the fact that they would require constitutional amendments, it has to be considered by the political parties represented in Parliament and that an extensive consultation process, involving the whole of society, was required.

"These consultations should take account of the broad-based engagements that took place across the country in the drafting of our Constitution."

When it comes to Prasa, meanwhile, in recommending a new commission of inquiry into the state rail agency, Zondo said he had an "uneasy perception that there is much about the ills at Prasa that has not yet been uncovered".

But Ramaphosa said he wanted to await the outcomes of investigations by the Hawks and a wide-ranging probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The commission also proposed the establishment of two new institutions: an independent Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency and a Permanent Anti-Corruption Commission that would have oversight over both Parliament and the executive.

Again, though, Ramaphosa wanted to let what he calls a fundamental redesign and review of the country’s anti-corruption architecture run its course, before making any decisions.