Ramaphosa given 6 November deadline to respond to Phala Phala allegations

MPs have until Thursday to submit information to the Section 89 panel, after which Ramaphosa will have to respond.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be given 10 days to respond to the impeachment allegations being probed by an independent panel related to the robbery on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

Parliament has set out a tight timetable for the 30 days in which the panel has to complete its work.

MPs have until Thursday to submit information to the Section 89 panel, after which Ramaphosa will have to respond.

The three-member panel chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, will be assessing evidence it receives in light of a motion by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

According to that motion, the president is facing four charges which relate to the improper reporting of the crime, and the conflict of personal interests with his official position.

MPs have been given six days to provide the panel with any written or recorded information that relates to these allegations.

Ramaphosa will then be given 10 days to 6 November, to respond.

In a notice to MPs, the Section 89 panel points out that it is working under severe time constraints and that all involved should strictly adhere to the deadlines.

The panel itself will have 10 days to process the information received, conduct any additional research necessary, deliberate on the facts, and then write and finalise its report to Parliament.

The panel will only be able to recommend whether or not the president should face an impeachment inquiry, but the final decision will rest with the National Assembly.