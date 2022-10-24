Ramaphosa announces stricter rules for SOEs

Last night, the President outlined which recommendations were being implemented - and a few that will remain on ice for now.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a raft of changes his government plans to implement on the back of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations - including stricter rules for state-owned enterprises.

Last night, the President outlined which recommendations were being implemented - and a few that he’s said will remain on ice for now.

He announced that the Investigating Directorate - which was established specifically to handle major state corruption, initially on a temporary basis - is being made permanent.

He said legislative amendments will introduce greater transparency and consultation in the selection and appointment of the National Director of Public Prosecutions in an effort to address concerns about the independence of the NPA.

The president also indicated that there are stricter rules for SEOs - and specifically the way their boards are appointed and operate - in the pipeline.

"Government accepts the Commission’s recommendations on the need for a process for the appointment of boards of state-owned enterprises that is not open to manipulation."

He said this would include the involvement of independent panels with appropriate technical expertise to recommend suitable candidates to the relevant Minister.

"No board member will be allowed to be involved in procurement processes beyond playing an oversight role. Ministers will be prohibited from playing any role in procurement within state-owned enterprises or departments."

Further to all this, Ramaphosa said all the commission’s recommendations on the intelligence services will be implemented and that he’s “attending” to the recommendations concerning members of the executive against whom adverse findings were made.