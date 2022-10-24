Prasa announces introduction of new electrical motor trains in Gauteng

It also plans to open all railway lines by the end of this financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced the introduction of new electrical motor trains to run in Gauteng from Monday.

A number of lines were damaged by vandalism and theft, but Prasa said it's making steady progress with its repairs.

Eight major lines have been repaired in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria this year.

Spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said: “As its recovery strategy, Prasa adopted a phased-in approach in rebuilding the passenger rail corridors that were decimated. Since the recovery of the corridors and the reopening of the lines, Metrorail has transported around 4.1 million people in the second quarter and created 1,096 job opportunities.”