Phalatse to meet DA FedEx after rejection of proposal to work with EFF in JHB

Phalatse said she made the proposal as an attempt to regain power in the City of Johannesburg, after she was ousted as mayor through a motion of no confidence last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Monday she will be having a meeting with the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive this week, following their rejection of her proposal to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the city.

The DA rejected her proposal - even before giving Phalatse an opportunity to present it before the party.

She said she was not asking for a formal coalition agreement with the EFF, but for the kind of working relationship, the two parties had in other municipalities within the province.

Phalatse added that she would pursue this until all avenues were exhausted: “It is already happening in other municipalities where we govern.

“So, if you look at what is happening in Ekurhuleni and what is happening in Mogale City, for example, in Ekurhuleni, we have a minority government, and the mayor has a good working relationship with the EFF.”