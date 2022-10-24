Opposition parties critical of Ramaphosa's state capture action plan

Several parties have responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on the steps his administration will take to implement the recommendations made by the Zondo commission of inquiry.

Several parties have responded to Ramaphosa's announcement on the steps his administration will take to implement the recommendations made by the Zondo commission of inquiry.

The commission made over 350 recommendations, including criminal investigations, the recovery of assets, as well as constitutional and legislative changes.

On Sunday night, the president outlined which recommendations were being implemented, while a few others have been put on ice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to stamp out the rot at state institutions has come under fire from some political parties.

Ramaphosa's plan includes stricter rules to govern state-owned enterprises.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the plan still falls short of expectations.

"He comes again with a lot of promises. That is very disappointing," Bloem said.

Ramaphosa's plan didn't address concerns about cadre deployment, nor does he detail steps to deal with members of the executive implicated in corruption.

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson Solly Malatsi accused Ramaphosa of playing it safe in a bid to protect his allies.

"It is clear that he's thinking more of the Nasrec conference for the ANC in December than thinking about the best interests of South Africa," Malatsi said.

FF Plus spokesperson Wouter Wessels holds the same opinion.

"A lot of the other steps are quite obvious steps that any good government should have in place and should have been in place in South Africa all along," Wessels said.

Parliament is also yet to scrutinise the president’s response.