NPA didn't oppose bail of man accused or murdering Bokgabo Poo in different case

Ntokozo Zikhali (30) appeared in the Benoni Magistrates Court on Monday both for the rape of a 9-year-old as well as baby Bokgabo's rape and murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it did not oppose bail for the man accused of murdering four-year-old Bokgabo Poo when he was charged for a different rape case.

The four-year-old's mutilated body was found last week after she was kidnapped from a park in Wattville.

The matter has been postponed to next month for the State to apply for his bail in a separate matter to be revoked.

Zikhali was out on bail at the time when he allegedly attacked baby Bokgabo. He was facing a charge for the rape of a 9-year-old.

Now amid outrage on how he was granted bail, the NPA revealed that it did oppose his bail application.

The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana said: “Simply because we did not have sufficient evidence on the matter to oppose bail, because the child was only able to identify the accused three months after.”

The NPA will now apply to have Zikhali's bail revoked. His lawyers said they would not apply for his bail in Poo's murder case, pending the outcome of this application.