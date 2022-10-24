NC man wins damages against police minister after being blinded in 2012 assault

On 7 June 2012, police picked January up at his home and took him to the police station. There, one of the officers hit January with a hand radio on the forehead. Other officers joined in as they threw him to the floor and continued the assault.

JOHANNESBURG - A Northern Cape man has won over R500,000 in damages against the police minister after he was blinded during an assault in 2012.

The High Court in Kimberley has chastised the police, saying that such conduct undermined public confidence.

Kgosimang January’s damages award includes R27,000 in future medical expenses.

As a result, January is now blind in his left eye and filed a suit for R1.7 million in damages.

The High Court found a causal link between the assault and the damages suffered, ordering the police to also pay for expert witnesses.