Michelle Wasserman appointed ActionSA’s new WC chairperson
CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has appointed Michelle Wasserman as its Western Cape chairperson.
She replaces Vytjie Mentor who passed away two months ago.
The new provincial ActionSA chairperson said her focus was to do what Democratic Alliance (DA) could not, and that's put the needs of the poor first.
“There are many communities in the Western Cape where people have literally been forgotten by all levels of government,” she said.
We are proud to announce our Western Cape Provincial Chairperson - Michelle WassermanActionSA (@Action4SA) October 24, 2022
Michelle is a former Deputy Mayor & Speaker in Knysna. She has a Masters Degree in Human Rights Law from the University of London, and has practised as an advocate and as an attorney. pic.twitter.com/dEqE4Na452
"Here in the Western Cape, the only province not governed by the ANC, we intend to bring the DA below 50% by demonstrating the huge disparity between the haves and have nots." - @go2MichelleActionSA (@Action4SA) October 24, 2022
Tune in live: https://t.co/rF3kk2JYNM pic.twitter.com/K0cN0f52ck
The incoming chairperson, who is also a former DA deputy mayor in Knysna, said she found a home in ActionSA when she almost lost hope: “ActionSA is the only political party that can draw the votes from all race groups in South Africa. The DA can’t do that, the DA knows it can’t do that.”