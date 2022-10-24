Michelle Wasserman appointed ActionSA’s new WC chairperson

The new provincial ActionSA chairperson said her focus was to do what Democratic Alliance (DA) could not, and that's put the needs of the poor first.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has appointed Michelle Wasserman as its Western Cape chairperson.

She replaces Vytjie Mentor who passed away two months ago.

The new provincial ActionSA chairperson said her focus was to do what Democratic Alliance (DA) could not, and that's put the needs of the poor first.

“There are many communities in the Western Cape where people have literally been forgotten by all levels of government,” she said.