Go

Michelle Wasserman appointed ActionSA’s new WC chairperson

The new provincial ActionSA chairperson said her focus was to do what Democratic Alliance (DA) could not, and that's put the needs of the poor first.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (L) with the party's new Western Cape chairperson, Michelle Wasserman (R), on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: ActionSA/Twitter.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (L) with the party's new Western Cape chairperson, Michelle Wasserman (R), on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: ActionSA/Twitter.
24 October 2022 16:16

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has appointed Michelle Wasserman as its Western Cape chairperson.

She replaces Vytjie Mentor who passed away two months ago.

The new provincial ActionSA chairperson said her focus was to do what Democratic Alliance (DA) could not, and that's put the needs of the poor first.

“There are many communities in the Western Cape where people have literally been forgotten by all levels of government,” she said.

The incoming chairperson, who is also a former DA deputy mayor in Knysna, said she found a home in ActionSA when she almost lost hope: “ActionSA is the only political party that can draw the votes from all race groups in South Africa. The DA can’t do that, the DA knows it can’t do that.”

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA