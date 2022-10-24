Mbalula: RTMC probing R1.2bn worth of corruption at Gauteng licence dept
The roads agency said this related to fraudulently issued licence discs, learner's and driver's licences.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday it was investigating R1.2 billion worth of corruption in the licensing department in Gauteng.
Gauteng, followed by Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape have been identified as the provinces with the highest transport-related corruption in the country.
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said 79 government officials employed in various transport sectors were arrested for fraud.
Their arrests were a result of a 2017 investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) looking into corruption in Driving Licensing Testing Centre.
TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT AND THE SIU DETAIL MEASURES TAKEN TO FIGHT CORRUPTION WITHIN THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTFIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) October 24, 2022
With Adv. JL Mothibi of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Adv. Makhosini Msibi, CEO of the RTMC today share findings of an SIU and RTMC investigations. pic.twitter.com/hyS22Iup9p
Through the work of the SIU, following were achieved:FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) October 24, 2022
The actual value of cash recovered through the seizure of illegally imported vehicles during joint operations with the RTMC, Hawks, SARS and SIU, in respect of 375 vehicle recovered in Eastern Cape stands at R52 798708. pic.twitter.com/JDT8SFbmsD
Mbalula said the main concerns were inspectors issuing roadworthy certificates without testing vehicles, the conversion of false foreign licences into South African licences and driving schools paying examiners to unlawfully issue licences.
Mbalula said the SIU has until 31 March 2023 to complete its investigation report and recommend appropriate consequence management for implicated officials.