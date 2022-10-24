Mbalula: RTMC probing R1.2bn worth of corruption at Gauteng licence dept

The roads agency said this related to fraudulently issued licence discs, learner's and driver's licences.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday it was investigating R1.2 billion worth of corruption in the licensing department in Gauteng.

Gauteng, followed by Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape have been identified as the provinces with the highest transport-related corruption in the country.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said 79 government officials employed in various transport sectors were arrested for fraud.

Their arrests were a result of a 2017 investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) looking into corruption in Driving Licensing Testing Centre.