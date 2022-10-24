Go

Mbalula: RTMC probing R1.2bn worth of corruption at Gauteng licence dept

The roads agency said this related to fraudulently issued licence discs, learner's and driver's licences.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Eyewitness News.
24 October 2022 15:41

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday it was investigating R1.2 billion worth of corruption in the licensing department in Gauteng.

Gauteng, followed by Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape have been identified as the provinces with the highest transport-related corruption in the country.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said 79 government officials employed in various transport sectors were arrested for fraud.

Their arrests were a result of a 2017 investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) looking into corruption in Driving Licensing Testing Centre.

Mbalula said the main concerns were inspectors issuing roadworthy certificates without testing vehicles, the conversion of false foreign licences into South African licences and driving schools paying examiners to unlawfully issue licences.

Mbalula said the SIU has until 31 March 2023 to complete its investigation report and recommend appropriate consequence management for implicated officials.

