More drastic action necessary to curb irresponsible alcohol consumption - Maties

Maties management says a severely intoxicated student urinated in the room of fellow residence students during the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University says it has to find new ways to curb excessive boozing on campus.

This weekend, another urinating scandal rocked the university, this time at all-men’s residence, Eendrag.

Deputy vice-chancellor for Learning and Teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said that the implicated student was suspended from the residence, pending the outcome of an investigation.

"We will continue to use all resources at our disposal to combat the scourge of irresponsible alcohol consumption by some students. Notwithstanding intensive interventions in the latest revised residents rules to strictly regulate alcohol use in the residences, it is evident that more drastic action and regulations have become necessary."