Malema: KZN EFF should've responded to Phoenix vigilante killings with violence

At least 36 people were killed by the alleged vigilante groups in the Phoenix area during the the riots.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that members in KwaZulu-Natal should have responded with violence to the wanton killing of people in Phoenix during last year’s July unrest.

The EFF in the province held a peaceful march to the Phoenix Police Station against the killings.

But while speaking at the party’s third provincial people’s assembly in KZN on Sunday, Malema told EFF members that they should have fought fire with fire.

Malema said that EFF members in KZN were supposed to unleash violence against vigilantes who killed people in the area.

He told over 1,600 party delegates that they were supposed to have come out in defence of the victims.

"What did the EFF do to respond to the killing of Africans? Because not killing must be responded to through the exchange of roses. The violent people only understand the language of violence."

Malema also raised concern that a year later – there’ve been no successful prosecutions.

"We speak today following the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal. No one has been held accountable even after killing our people – they roam the streets freely, they do as they wish."

On Friday, the director of public prosecution in KZN announced that only five murder dockets linked to the unrest are under investigation.