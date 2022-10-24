Joburg Speaker: Dilapidated water infrastructure to blame for rolling water cuts

City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubela said not enough was being done to fix the ageing water infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele said dilapidated water infrastructure was the main cause of water cuts in Gauteng.

Speaking during a prayer session at the Constance Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein, Makhubela said there has not been enough time dedicated to fixing the ageing infrastructure.

Just shy of a month ago, Gauteng residents started experiencing water cuts, which were exacerbated by rolling power cuts.

Joburg Water urged customers to continue reducing consumption and observing stage 2 water restrictions.

The three biggest metros in the province – the City of Joburg, Tshwane, and City of Ekurhuleni - have all been severely affected.

"Pipes are bursting even underground where we can't even see because they are very old. There has not been a concerted effort to make sure we re-jig these things and rebuild or build new ones and channel them," said Makhubele.

"Historically, I think we just need to admit as a country that we have not planned very well for the growth that we are experiencing."

Meanwhile, Joburg Water says it will be implementing partial restrictions on two direct water feeds from 9 am to 4 pm. This will affect supply to areas in Weltevredenpark and Allen's Nek.