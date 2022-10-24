Limpopo ANC calls out former presidents for public attacks on Ramaphosa In a statement on Sunday night, Limpopo provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe said that Ramaphosa should be given time and space to lead both the ANC and the state. Jacob Zuma

ANC Limpopo JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has followed its KwaZulu-Natal counterpart in calling three former party leaders to order over public attacks levelled against sitting president, Cyril Ramaphosa. In a statement on Sunday night, Limpopo provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe said that Ramaphosa should be given time and space to lead both the ANC and the state. ANC LIMPOPO CALLS ON FORMER PRESIDENTS TO DESIST FROM PUBLICLY ATTACKING PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA pic.twitter.com/iwvWJPXgPU ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) October 23, 2022

The three include former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma as well as the ANC's former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

This past weekend, all three held public engagements, with the two former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership in his dual roles.

Limpopo, like the ANC in KZN, has expressed great disappointment in the three former leaders for making public their views on the party’s president.

While Zuma outright called Ramaphosa corrupt, Mbeki and Motlanthe have made it clear that they don’t believe the country can be steered in the correct direction under his leadership.

This has been met with fierce resistance.

With Limpopo's Reuben Madadzhe reminded the trio that they are all ex-officials of the national executive committee and should raise their views in closed ANC meetings.

The ANC in KZN says if forced to choose, the organisation comes before any of its former leaders.

They have all called on the former heads of the ANC to practice some restraint.