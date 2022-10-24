KZN govt faces resistance from communities as they try rebuild after floods

The Premier says her government's rebuilding efforts are still being met with fierce resistance from several communities.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says her province continues to face fierce resistance from some communities as it tries to recover and rebuild following April's devastating floods.

She was speaking at former president Kgalema Motlanthe's inclusive dialogue forum in Drakensberg this weekend.

Dube-Ncube says while the flood damage to roads and critical infrastructure was most visible – the human suffering has been immeasurable.

The Premier says her government is still being met with fierce resistance from several communities as it tries to find permanent accommodation in the suburbs for those who were displaced.

"[They] protested that this would lower their property values, not in my backyard syndrome as we try build temporary and permanent accommodation on the land parcels that were even owned by government in the suburbs".

She says some property owners especially around the Ethekwini metro have also tried to take advantage of the situation, leaving the provincial government frustrated as it attempts to re-house some of its communities.

"We have also had to encounter huge resistance. We also have to face unscrupulous private property owners who are ready to inflate their prices when government is a client."