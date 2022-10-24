KZN ANC, Mbalula back Ramaphosa in face of criticism from former party leaders

Former presidents Jacob Zuma, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe publicly crtiticised Ramaphosa's leadership at separate events at the weekend over his Phala Phala farmgate saga and the state of the South African economy.

JOHANNESBURG - While President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been spared from criticism and reproof from African National Congress (ANC) elders, some in the party have stood in his corner calling for his protection.

The president has faced backlash over a robbery at his farm where millions in foreign currency were stolen.

But the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has defended the incumbent, accusing the trio of eroding the standing of the organisation while NEC member Fikile Mbalula has also stood by Ramaphosa.

This past weekend saw President Ramaphosa sustaining jabs from his predecessors who have publicly criticised the credibility of his administration.

The former heads of state have lambasted the president for the controversy around his Phala Phala farm saga, the never-ending scourge of power cuts and an economy on the brink of collapse.

But some ANC officials seemingly have Ramaphosa's back, as they have publicly reprimanded the three former leaders for attacking a sitting ANC president.

The governing party's structure in KwaZulu-Natal has asked the former presidents to exercise restraint, while Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula referred to their remarks as an act of ill-discipline.

This comes two months before the party's elective conference, where members will battle it out for the top six positions.