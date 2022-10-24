GP Education MEC urges matric class of 2022 to study hard ahead of final exams

Matric pupils will write their first papers next week Monday and complete their last paper on 9 December.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Gauteng matrics have pledged to uphold the credibility of this year’s 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The pledge is part of the basic education department's effort to avoid incidents that could compromise the examination process - which has been tainted by cheating scandals in the past.

Speaking at the pledge ceremony at B.B Myataza Secondary School in Benoni, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane warned that pupils caught cheating in their final exams could face serious consequences, including having their results declared null and void.

He also urged the class of 2022 to buckle down and study: “In the plan, we are saying you must follow the rules and you must study. You must also rest and avoid anything that is going to distract you in your learning process.”

Chiloane said the initiative is more significant in Gauteng, which has the second highest number of examination candidates to KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, the Professional Educators' Union on Monday urged teachers to take full advantage of the little time left in the classroom as matric finals fast approach.

The union raised concerns about the challenges this year's grade 12 pupils have faced, including rotational learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rolling power cuts and water restrictions.

The union's Ben Machipi said this year's matric pupils need as much support as they could get: “We are worried because this is a cohort of pupils that really were under a lot of pressure in making sure that they close the academic gap that they lost because of COVID-19. We are appealing to our educators to ensure that they teach them until the last day.”

Machipi said fatigue also posed a real threat as at some schools, lessons were held over weekends and in the evenings to make up for the lost time.

“A human mind can only take up so much. We encourage pupils to take it a step at a time. We encourage them to understand their limits and they must rest. And we also appeal to teachers and parents to not pressurise the pupils.”