Gauteng police hunt for suspects after latest shebeen shooting

Police said a group of unknown men entered the shebeen and randomly opened fire on tavern goers before fleeing the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said it deployed maximum resources to trace a group of suspects responsible for a shooting incident that left four people dead at the Jerusalem informal settlement in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Police said a group of unknown men entered the shebeen and randomly opened fire on tavern goers before fleeing the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

"One of the deceased is alleged to be the owner of the unlicensed liquor outlet where the incident took place," said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

"The Provincial Serious Violent Crime Units, Murder and Robbery team is investigating. We are appealing to anyone with information on this incident to kindly contact the SAPS crime line."