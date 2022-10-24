Gauteng DA: Health Dept must pay for patient treatment at private hospitals

The party, led by Jack Bloom, conducted an oversight visit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital over the weekend. The party is monitoring the progress made during infrastructure repairs following the fire last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said that the provincial government should set aside a budget to administer partnerships between public and private hospitals as a solution to reduce the backlogs of surgeries and operations at facilities in the province.

The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital is one of the medical facilities with grievous surgery backlogs, which were caused by the fire incident last year.

The hospital has begun the repairs for the damaged units, even reopening parts of the facility but the delays have slowed down operations.

The DA's Bloom said that the department should instead pay for patients to be treated at private hospitals.

"If we don't look at private-public partnerships, I think the patients in the public sector are really going to suffer because they're not going to get the operation they need in good time," Bloom said.

He said that patients should not be subjected to long waiting lists for medical operations, which was the case at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.