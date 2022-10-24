Dikgang Moseneke: SA's revolution, democratic promise have failed

Moseneke said the rampant inequality, poverty, landlessness and corruption in the country has not lived up to the ideals of a post-Apartheid SA.

JOHANNESBURG - Retired Deputy Chief Justice, Dikgang Moseneke, said that South Africa’s revolution has failed.

“The quest to alter the power relations in society in favour of the excluded and marginalised masses of our people has failed. The high political and social ideals of those who were part of our glorious struggle have by and large come to naught,” he said.

“I conclude with a very heavy heart that the revolution has failed.”

Moseneke was giving a keynote address during a fundraising dinner by the South African National Editors Forum on Friday night.

Moseneke, an apartheid activist that was imprisoned at Robben Island for 10 years, said the promise of 1994 has not been fulfilled.

Moseneke said the post-1994 government was supposed to have public representatives who work within the interests of its citizens and not their own.

Despite the guardrails established to protect public funds, Moseneke said, most government departments are under investigation for irregular spending.

He said the government was supposed to protect citizens from bodily harm, death, gender-based violence and femicide.

Instead, Moseneke said, South Africa ranks among the highest countries in the world when it comes to those aforementioned issues.

“We all knew that we could not change the trajectory of inequality without a competent, bold, developmental state. We paid lip service to the state of government we deserved and did little or nothing about it,” he said.

“Look at the peri-urban crime, grime, bending poverty and landlessness that we see around every town and city. We all have to live with and those who live there have to live with.”

Moseneke said it was unacceptable that “political mumbo jumbo” has not settled the issue of land redistribution in the country.

As a result, Moseneke said apartheid spatial planning is still prevalent across the country.

“Nothing in our Constitution forbade equitable redistribution of land, if anything our Constitution commanded the new government to procure equitable access to land. It did not happen as you know,” he said.