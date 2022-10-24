DA: Ramaphosa failed to state how Cabinet plans to prevent state capture

The party's chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night confirmed that it was indeed Parliament that must act as the last line of defence against state capture.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to state how his Cabinet intended to prevent state capture and grand theft from happening again.

The party's chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night confirmed that it was indeed Parliament that must act as the last line of defence against state capture.

The Freedom Front (FF) Plus also reacted to Ramaphosa’s address, saying the president took no decision that would make any of those involved in state capture lose any sleep.

Gwarube said much of what Ramaphosa said was work that was already being done by Parliament: “It is now absolutely critical that the institution starts to act against those implicated in state capture, but most importantly, starts to tighten its accountability mechanisms.”

She said Ramaphosa made no mention of dealing with members of his own Cabinet.

The DA’s chief whip said that roughly R1 billion in six years had been spent on this commission, yet little action would be taken.

Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa said instead of decisive action against prominent African National Congress members, the report offers a vague response.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said Ramaphosa’s response to the Zondo recommendations would not stop those involved in state capture.

