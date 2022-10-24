Bokgabo Poo's father begs alleged killer to reveal location of her body parts

Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali made an appearance in the Benoni Magistrates Court on two separate matters. He is accused of raping, murdering and tampering with Bokgabo’s corpse.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has begged her alleged murderer to reveal where the rest of her body parts are.

Last week, the four-year-old’s father leapt over court benches in an attempt to grab Zikhali.

The first matter that Ntokozo Zikhali appeared in was regarding the rape of a nine-year-old in which he was previously granted bail.

UPDATE: #BokgaboPoo’s father Irvin Ndlovu shouts in court “please tell me where you buried the body parts, I want to bury my child” @ewnreporter https://t.co/wbcdZDLFvJ pic.twitter.com/UVhg2eC0nb ' Rakgadi🌸 (@motso_modise) October 24, 2022

The State made it known that it intends to apply for bail to be revoked in that case.

Zikhali then stayed in the dock and appeared before a different magistrate for the rape and murder of Bokgabo.

His Legal Aid lawyer told the court that he would not be continuing with the bail application in this case pending the State’s application for revoking bail in the nine-year-old’s rape case.

Just as proceedings were wrapping up, Poo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, shouted from his seat in the courtroom.

"Tell me where buried my child. Can you say where the body parts are?"

The matter has been postponed to 14 Novmber.