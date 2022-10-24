Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer set to apply for bail

Ntokozo Zikhali is accused of kidnapping the four-year-old from a local park in Wattville earlier this month, murdering her and mutilating her body.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of raping and murdering baby Bokgabo Poo is due back in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday for a formal bail application.

Ntokozo Zikhali is accused of kidnapping the four-year-old from a local park in Wattville, Ekurhuleni earlier this month, murdering her and mutilating her body.

Last week, there was mayhem in court when Poo's father leapt over court benches in an attempt to get at Zikhali.

Zikhali came to court ready for proceedings last week with a private lawyer.

But after baby Bokgabo Poo's father, Irvin Ndlovu, shocked the court as he lunged towards his daughter's alleged killer, causing an abrupt adjournment, Zikhali's lawyer, Clifford Gilpin, withdrew from the matter.

"We have a different outlook and a different perspective in life and for me it's not the kind of matter I would like to get involved in," said Gilpin.

On Monday morning, Zikhali will have to inform the court on whether he has a new lawyer or if he will be applying for legal aid.

Last week, Zikhali had informed the court that he would be applying for bail and the State had declared its intention to oppose that application.

At the time of baby Bokgabo's murder, Zikhali was out on bail for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old.

