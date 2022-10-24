ANC forced to extend 55th elective conference nominations to 7 November

Only 1,333 branches have qualified for its upcoming national elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has been forced to extend its nomination period - once again.

More than 2,600 of its branches are yet to hold crucial branch general meetings where members nominate their preferred candidates and delegates to attend the much-anticipated event, which is just two months away.

This is despite attempts by the national executive committee (NEC) to get members to attend the meetings.

Nominations will now close on 7 November 2022.

ANC leaders remain worried about the progress towards the party’s 55th elective conference.

KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo have held the most branch general meetings.

Eyewitness News understands members of the NEC have previously raised concerns over the number of branches that have been disqualified, where at least 1,700 branches have been affected.

Challenges that have hit the party include a go-slow by party staffers due to the non-payment of salaries as well as new scanners, which are part of a new membership system.

Nominations were initially set to end on 2 October but were pushed back to the 25th and now a new date of 7 November has been set.

The ANC will elect new leadership and revisit its policies from 16 December until 20 December 2022.