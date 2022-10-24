All eyes on whether Ramaphosa will act on executives implicated in Zondo report

Ramaphosa has made no firm commitment to act in this regard.

CAPE TOWN - Questions are being asked about what action President Cyril Ramaphosa will take against members of his executive implicated in the state capture report.

The suitability of four current members of his executive has been called into question by the commission.

In response, Ramaphosa said he will assess their wrong-doing on a case-by-case basis.

Minister Gwede Mantashe, deputy ministers Zizi Kodwa, Thabang Makwetla and David Mahlobo have all been implicated in the Zondo commission report.

While the Zondo commission said it’s the president’s duty to act, Ramaphosa said he will do so in line with his own discretion.

In a short response, Ramaphosa said he will undertake a review of the positions of those members of his executive implicated in the report.

The president said in exercising his powers on the appointment and dismissal of members of the executive, he is taking the commission's findings, recommendations and observations about particular individuals into account as well as the status of legal processes.

The president said he will determine on a case-by-case basis in line with his own discretion, legality and rationality, whether any action should be taken.

Ramaphosa pointed out that he has acted against ministers in the past who have breached the executive ethics code.

In 2020, former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had three months’ salary docked over an unauthorised trip to Zimbabwe.

Last year, former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned before Ramaphosa could act against him over the Digital Vibes scandal.

Ramaphosa said performance agreements have been entered into with all ministers and these were regularly evaluated.