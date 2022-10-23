Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of committing treason, calls him a 'side hustler'

"Conducting private business while holding the high office of president is nothing but corruption, which is inconsistent with the nature of that office and the constitution.” Zuma said the country’s problems are too big for a president who is “hustling on the side”.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of committing treason by conducting private businesses while in office.

Zuma addressed the media in Johannesburg for the first time on Saturday since completing his 15-month contempt of court sentence.

He also lashed out at the media and civil society accusing them of not treating the Phala Phala scandal with the same aggression as the cost of security upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.