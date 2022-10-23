Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of committing treason, calls him a 'side hustler'
"Conducting private business while holding the high office of president is nothing but corruption, which is inconsistent with the nature of that office and the constitution.” Zuma said the country’s problems are too big for a president who is “hustling on the side”.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of committing treason by conducting private businesses while in office.
Zuma addressed the media in Johannesburg for the first time on Saturday since completing his 15-month contempt of court sentence.
He also lashed out at the media and civil society accusing them of not treating the Phala Phala scandal with the same aggression as the cost of security upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.
WATCH: Zuma refuses to divulge discussions with Zondo, referring to them as private yet he insists that Zondo should have recused himself from legal matters involving him. pic.twitter.com/9SPTzw41kBEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2022
Zuma claims the retention of the Phala Phala farm by President Cyril Ramaphosa is unconstitutional and those who applaud him for doing so are committing a "disgusting transgression”.
He says the country’s problems are too big for a president who is “hustling on the side”.
WATCH: Former President Jacob Zuma accuses civil society of not holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable and the media of being unfair in how they report on the Phala Phala matter vs. The security upgrades at his Nkandla Homestead @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/DTMipXosWLEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2022
"Your president is corrupt, yet the busy-bodies and self-appointed anti-corruption crusaders and NGOs are dead silent."
Zuma says Ramaphosa should be held accountable for his conduct in office – including the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after she launched an investigation into his Phala Phala farm.