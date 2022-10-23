Go

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of committing treason, calls him a 'side hustler'

"Conducting private business while holding the high office of president is nothing but corruption, which is inconsistent with the nature of that office and the constitution.” Zuma said the country’s problems are too big for a president who is “hustling on the side”.

Former President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg on 23 October 2022 where he addressed the media on varying issues including the corruption case against him and ANC contestation in December. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma.
Former President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg on 23 October 2022 where he addressed the media on varying issues including the corruption case against him and ANC contestation in December. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma.
23 October 2022 09:05

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of committing treason by conducting private businesses while in office.

Zuma addressed the media in Johannesburg for the first time on Saturday since completing his 15-month contempt of court sentence.

He also lashed out at the media and civil society accusing them of not treating the Phala Phala scandal with the same aggression as the cost of security upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.

Zuma claims the retention of the Phala Phala farm by President Cyril Ramaphosa is unconstitutional and those who applaud him for doing so are committing a "disgusting transgression”.

"Conducted private business while holding the high office of president is nothing but corruption, which is inconsistent with the nature of that office.”

He says the country’s problems are too big for a president who is “hustling on the side”.

"Your president is corrupt, yet the busy-bodies and self-appointed anti-corruption crusaders and NGOs are dead silent."

Zuma says Ramaphosa should be held accountable for his conduct in office – including the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after she launched an investigation into his Phala Phala farm.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA