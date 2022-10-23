Go

WC sets aside about R14 million to combat wildfires

The budget is set ensure all municipalities have ground and aerial support to extinguish wildfires as they start.

FILE: A Working On Fire chopper lands on a stretch of road while fighting the Overstrand fires near Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
23 October 2022 12:25

The Western Cape local government department has set aside almost R14 million towards fighting the looming fire season expected this summer.

Departmental spokesperson Derrick America says this allocation is in addition to each municipality's firefighting budget.

"Members of the public who notice smoke or other signs of fire should urgently report this to the specific municipality. Working together we can work to combat this common enemy."

