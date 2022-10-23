Three learners die in separate incidents in GP, educ dept to investigate

On Friday, an eight-year-old pupil from Ecaleni Learners with Special Needs School, in Tembisa, died after falling unconscious and bleeding from the mouth in the school transport.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to visit schools and families affected by the deaths of three pupils in separate incidents over the weekend.

On Friday, an eight-year-old pupil from Ecaleni Learners with Special Needs School, in Tembisa, died after falling unconscious and bleeding from the mouth in the school transport.

On the same day, a grade 10 learner from Bopasenatla Secondary School in Soweto was declared dead at a clinic after reportedly vomiting and foaming from the mouth on her way from school.

While on Thursday another grade 10 learner died after collapsing in class at Buhlebuzile Secondary School in Thokoza.

"Because of the nature of allegations that were put on the table, MEC Chiloane has recommended that the department must appoint an independent law firm to investigate the circumstances of the death of the grade 10 girl learner. This investigation will assist the department to take decisive action accordingly. Our psycho-social support team will be dispersed to all three schools and the families of the deceased will be assisted with necessary counselling," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The MEC is expected to visit the schools and families of the deceased learners on Monday.