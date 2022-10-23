Stellenbosch Uni hit by yet another urination scandal, the third this year

Campus management says it’s been made aware of an intoxicated student who urinated in the room of fellow students at the Eendrag residence during the early hours of yesterday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University has been rocked by yet another urination scandal.

Campus management says it’s been made aware of a severely intoxicated student who urinated in the room of fellow students at the Eendrag residence during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident allegedly happened a day after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opted to pursue criminal charges against expelled student - Theuns du Toit, who in May urinated on the personal belongings of fellow student, Babalo Ndwalaza, at mid-campus residence Huis Marais.

The recent act was reported to Stellenbosch University’s executive management for immediate investigation.

In a statement, the university says, "the implicated student was suspended from the residence”.

Stellenbosch University Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers, will now consider further action and decide on suspension from the University after consideration of the facts of the case.

The university has expressed concern over alcohol use on campus after learning of the incident.

More stringent rules regarding alcohol use on campus may be on the cards.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching - Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, says they’ve already made more extensive interventions and revised residence rules to regulate alcohol use.

The University’s Office of Student Discipline will now investigate this incident.

Last month, another urinating incident was reported at the university’s Helshoogte residence.