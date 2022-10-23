Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday on Zondo Commission action plan

Saturday marked the last day for Ramaphosa to make his submission and he informed parliament that he will outline his intentions with regards to the implementation of the commission's recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline details of his action plan into the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's recommendations on Sunday evening.

The commission was tasked with investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector as well as the government.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo submitted his damning findings and recommendations to the president when the inquiry concluded, and Ramaphosa had to respond after four months.

"The document sets out the approach to the Commission's findings and recommendations, the methodology for developing the response and the implementation of the response," said presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.