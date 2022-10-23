Parliament plans to scrutinise Ramaphosa's Zondo Commission action plan

The Commission chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was tasked with looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the country's organs of state.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament says it will be scrutinising President Cyril Ramaphosa’s action plan on the recommendations made from the state capture commission report.

The Commission - chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was tasked with looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the country's organs of state.

READING LIST: Everything you need to know about the final state capture report

Ramaphosa had to present his implementation plan four months after Chief Justice Zondo submitted the damning findings.

Parliament’s presiding officers including the speaker and the chairperson of the national council of provinces received the president's response into the recommendations on Saturday night.

In a statement, they say from the six parts of the reports released this year, they have quickly noted how Parliament should improve oversight.

"...Which includes the need to ensure adequate funding for Portfolio Committees; the need for a Parliamentary mechanism to track and monitor executive action; enhancing Parliament's role in key appointment processes; and developing specialized Committees to deal with issues that cut across Departments and Ministries, amongst others."

READ: Public Protector to monitor implementation of the Zondo report

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says parliament is committed to putting in place necessary mechanisms that will address issues identified by the Commission.

"And in addition to working on proper mechanisms that will address the issues raised by the report of the commission, the presiding officers have already referred certain matters requiring direct action by Parliament to Parliamentary structures for processing," said Mothapo.

Meanwhile, the President is set to address the nation to outline details of his implementation plan on Sunday night.