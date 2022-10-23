NPA's pursuit of criminal charges against du Toit a lesson to others - SAUS

The NPA announced Thursday that it will open a criminal case against the former Stellenbosch student.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) says the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) pursuit of criminal charges against Theuns du Toit for urinating on another student's belongings, will be a lesson to others.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said two charges would be pursued against Du Toit.

“[The charges are] malicious damage to property and crimen injuria but [we] have instructed the investigating officer to finalise his investigation before the matter is placed on the role.”

In May, a video of du Toit urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's desk made the rounds on social media.

The University recently dealt with a second urinating incident- where a student who was reportedly intoxicated urinated on his roommate's chair.

He was later found guilty and expelled by the University.

"Black people should not be made to feel like visitors in their land. So we welcome this decision by the NPA and we hope that through the justice system, a harsh penalty shall be decided upon," said the union's spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa.