Mourning someone who did bad things? ‘Grief is messy’ says psychologist

Grief is messy at the best of times, said Khosi Jiyane.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane on the complicated experience of mourning someone who had a bad reputation.

Resident 702 psychologist Khosi Jiyane summed up the complication of grief in two expressions that stuck with her the most during her career:

The first is ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’ and ‘How will you learn to forgive if no one hurts you.’

Grief is messy at the best of times, said the clinical psychologist.

The love you had for this person is your truth, she added.

Grief is just messy business at the best of times… it gets complicated at the dark side of human beings. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

An example of this could be seen through the death of Angola president José Eduardo Dos Santos, who died in July 2022 in Barcelona, Spain at age 79.

While Dos Santos will be missed by many Angolans for leading negotiations to end of the country’s 27-year civil war in 2002, victims of his 38-year rule would describe him as a ruthless leader who used his power to intimidate his critics.

As much as his presidential legacy was marred by graft and human rights violations – his daughter Isabel Dos Santos mourned his death.

She took to Instagram and wrote “My Father …You took me down the aisle and... I cannot take you to your last address… They ripped you out of my arms... I’m sorry 🙏🏾🙏🏾 I love you... for you I cry.''

Living a good life

‘Do we owe it to our loved ones to leave a clean slate when we depart?’ asked Mpakanyane.

The answer in an ideal world is yes, but the reality is that we are all perfectly imperfect, replied Jiyane.

Do we owe it to our ourselves, and to our loved ones, and to the society at large to live a clean slate so we can leave a clean slate when we depart? Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

There’s something good in the worst of us and equally so there’s a blemish in the best of us. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

One of the things to release ourselves from the grip of this hurt is to accept that they had these shortcomings. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

