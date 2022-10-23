Motlanthe believes the ANC will meet this week’s nomination deadline

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the slow progress of the ANC's branch general meetings - its Electoral Committee Chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe says he believes the party will meet this week’s nomination deadline.

He spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of his foundation’s Inclusive Growth Forum in the Drakensberg.

ANC branches are currently nominating leaders they want to contest at its national conference taking place in December.

The party’s initial roadmap had set an October 2nd deadline, which has since been extended to the 25th of this month.

Until last week only 20% of the ANC branches had successfully held branch general meetings.

Motlanthe says it all should be on track but raised some concerns over the new membership system.

"Barring, of course, digitised records and membership system, and the scanners - the slowness has been as a result of the dysfunctional scanners".