Malema to close EFF KZN assembly following election of new provincial leaders

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to deliver the closing address at the party’s third KwaZulu-Natal provincial people's assembly (PPA) in Durban.

On Saturday, new party leadership was elected in the province.

The party elected new leadership with a clean sweep for former deputy provincial chairperson - Mongezi Twala’s slate.

Twala beat former provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza - while Thobsile Nkosi is the new deputy chairperson.

Umhlathuze local municipality deputy mayor - Nkululeko Ngubane is now provincial secretary and Hlengiwe Chiliza has been appointed as his new deputy.

Chuma Wakeni takes the position of provincial treasurer.

The provincial command team is set to be elected on Sunday - thereafter Malema will take to the podium.