Malema praises outgoing KZN chair for EFF's growth in the province

Malema was delivering the closing address at the party's third KZN Provincial People’s Assembly (PPA) in Durban on Sunday.

DURBAN - EFF leader Julius Malema has praised former EFF KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza for the party’s growth in the province.

He says although Khoza was not re-elected back to the party’s top five, he has, however, played a huge role during his term as provincial leader.

“It is you who put us at 390 000 votes when we less expected in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. It is under your collective leadership comrade Vusi, that we have seven deputy mayors in Natal and in Natal only and nowhere else.”

Malema says he’s grateful to Khoza for transforming the party in the province.

KZN was once difficult terrain for nascent EFF, but during Khoza’s term as party provincial chairperson, the EFF saw growth in the province.

During last year’s local polls, the party also grew in different municipalities including the only metro - eThekwini.

“You have made a miracle, even when they refused us to campaign in the hostels, rural areas, and even where the IFP wanted to threaten us, you went on your own without bodyguards – you broke new grounds and brought new votes into the EFF.”

Khoza lost to his former deputy – Mongezi Twala who will now lead the party in the province, but Malema says his loss should not be regarded as a rejection.