Makhubele says Phalatse must accept defeat, she'll never be re-elected as mayor

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele said former mayor Mpho Phalatse will never be re-elected despite turning to the courts.

Makhubele was speaking during a prayer session at the Constance Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein on Saturday.

The City of Joburg Speaker said the former mayor is using the courts to fight her political battles.

Phalatse was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence late last month and is fighting to again don the mayoral chains.

Phalatse said the incumbent, Dada Morero, was elected illegitimately.

But, the recently elected speaker Colleen Makhubele said the DA should accept defeat.

"Why are they going to court? Because she has been removed as a Mayor. She can win the court tomorrow but you go there they say okay the Speaker did an illegal thing or wherever they want to find fault, you come back I'm going to call another meeting in three days' time, we will now legally remove you again. Because politically you have failed."

Makhubele says the DA must accept the defeat and work on improving the party.