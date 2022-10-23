Lotto results: Saturday, 22 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 are:
Lotto: 12, 14, 33, 37, 47, 48 B: 11
Lotto Plus 1: 13, 18, 27, 28, 29, 50 B: 24
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 09, 17, 26, 38 B: 25
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 22/10/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 22, 2022
#LOTTO: 12, 14, 33, 37, 47, 48#BONUS: 11
#LOTTOPLUS1: 13, 18, 27, 28, 29, 50#BONUS: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 01, 07, 09, 17, 26, 38#BONUS: 25 pic.twitter.com/XuGnvDf06L