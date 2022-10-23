Joburgers split on whether working from home hinders productivity

A BBC article calls this "productivity paranoia" meaning that even if workers are putting in the hours, bosses won't believe it if they are out of sight.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems South Africans are split on whether working from home helps or hinders productivity.

Eyewitness News spoke to people in Sandton.

One resident argued the advantage of saving money on transport when working from home.

“Depending on your employer if you meet your KPIs, you get what need to be done during the week, whether you are doing it at home or not – you are getting what needs to get done, so it shouldn’t really make a difference.’’

While another said he enjoys the social interaction that comes with working at the office.

“I like working from the office, I feel like I live alone so going to the office gives me a chance to actually see people during the day.’’