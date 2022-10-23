Joburg Water notes 90% recovery of water system, but restrictions remain

Residents in various metros have been struggling with water supply for weeks as the utility imposed Stage 2 water restrictions to avoid a complete system crash.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water says the Rand Water Eikenof Pump station has made a significant recovery and this has improved the average flow of water to the system.

Joburg water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli has urged consumers to continue using water sparingly.

“We are now looking at 80%, 90% recovery of this system. Johannesburg Water remains committed in bringing stability into the system. Joburg water urges customers to continue reducing consumption and observing Stage 2 water restrictions,’’ said Mopeli.

Meanwhile, Joburg Water said it will be implementing daily partial restrictions on two direct water feeds affecting Weltevredenpark, Randparkrif, and Allen’s Nek.