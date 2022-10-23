Joburg's Road to Afrochella to tease Ghana main event "Afrochella is a movement that celebrates the African continent and the African diaspora at large, "said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. African music JOHANNESBURG – The City of Gold will host “Road to Afrochella” - a one-day event at Altitude Beach on the 30th of October - a teaser to the main event in Ghana. Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent's many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs. "Through our “Road to Afrochella” series, we have the exciting opportunity to extend our reach to South Africa and celebrate our culture with some of our most avid supporters in the region,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and co-founder of Afrochella. Confirmed

Get Your Tickets Here https://t.co/KgnroFrV9X#TeamMooove pic.twitter.com/OPNFDs4Lbq KOMPANY (@KompanyDaKing) October 18, 2022 Some have wondered whether Afrochella is affiliated with the American Coachella, and the founders say these festivals are entirely different from each other. Afrochella's aim is to create a vibrant celebration of Africa's diverse culture while highlighting millennial creatives and entrepreneurs. Abdullah said previous Afrochella events have been centred around community service efforts with the aim of stimulating local economies and this year's one will be no different. "Through our Afrochella events and philanthropy initiatives, we have the unique ability to increase awareness and further the advancement of Africa’s homegrown talent in music, art, fashion and food. Moments like these stand out to us because the social impact and economic support we provide in these communities will last for years and generations to come,” said Abdullah to Eyewitness News. Honestly Ive lost count on the number of shows stonebwoy has played and headlined this year



AfroChella South Africa October 30th pic.twitter.com/0X2mqANv55 OTF Ice (@IcehoodD) October 20, 2022

This year, Afrochella’s theme is “AfroFuturism”.

“AfroFuturism is a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora,” explained Abdullah.

"To bring AfroFuturism to life, our Afrochella Festival will be transformed to encompass several cultural concepts - all created to take a step into the future of art, music, fashion, culture and food. Each area of the festival grounds will bring together a mosaic of local artists, musicians, culinary enthusiasts and creatives to design an interactive and unexpected universe for festival goers to enjoy," he added.

He noted COVID-19's harsh impact on the travel, hospitality and events and entertainment spaces, and expressed delight at the ability to host the event this year.

"During this time, festival organizers had to think smart and fast about creative ways to stay in touch with their core audiences and entertain their supporters in a digitally dependent world. As we all continue to navigate through these times, this year, we look forward to welcoming travellers back to Africa to safely attend and enjoy our events in real life," said Abdullah.

The Road to Afrochella event will feature some of the hottest African Afrobeat / Amapiano artists including: Daliwonga, Focalistic,Stonebwoy, Young Stunna, Gyakie just to name a few.

The main event is scheduled to take place on December 28 and 29 at El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

Limited tickets are available at Howler from R250 upwards HERE