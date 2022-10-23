Jhb speaker Makhubele says they're taking back the streets from criminals

Makhubele was addressing a prayer session at the Constance Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele says they are taking back the streets from criminals.

This follows several visits to Eldorado Park to address issues raised by residents including rampant crime and drugs.

Makhubele says crime in the city is out of control.

"It's about the hearts and the souls of the people, if we cannot build the people spiritually, intellectually and in their souls, we are only building beautiful buildings, beautiful roads for criminals to walk in and rape their neighbour."