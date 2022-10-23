'Human dignity is non-negotiable,' Stellenbosch on latest urination scandal

"There needs to be engagement with municipality and community as to how we can work together to curtail irresponsible alcohol consumption. We can leave no stone unturned in addressing this devastating behaviour. We have to emphasise that we view human dignity as non-negotiable."

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University has stressed that human dignity is non-negotiable.

This is after another urinating incident was reported at the university this weekend.

Maties management says “a severely intoxicated student” urinated in the room of two fellow Eendrag residence students during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The implicated student was suspended from the all-male residence pending the outcome of an investigation.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, says it is evident that more drastic action and regulations have become necessary in efforts of combatting the scourge of irresponsible alcohol consumption by some of its students.

"We need to reiterate our great concern regarding our irresponsible use of alcohol on and around our campuses. This is after we learned about another urination incident involving a severely intoxicated student at a residence on a Stellenbosch campus on Saturday."

Ramjugernath says the university’s office of student discipline is investigating the incident.

"There needs to be engagement with the Stellenbosch municipality and business community as to how we can work together to curtail irresponsible alcohol consumption. We can leave no stone unturned in addressing this devastating behaviour. We have to emphasise that we view human dignity as non-negotiable."