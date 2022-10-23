High Court interdicts Independent Media and IOL from releasing classified report

In December last year, the daily news threatened to publish what it called a secret report about US interests in ANC party dynamics prompting the State Security Minister to apply for an urgent interdict.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has interdicted Independent Media and IOL from releasing a classified intelligence report.

In December last year, the Daily News threatened to publish what it called a secret report about US interests in ANC party dynamics, prompting the State Security Minister to apply for an urgent interdict.

It was granted and a hearing date was set to determine whether it should be made permanent.

The State Security Agency says its report headed - 'US interest in ANC party dynamics' - was classified because it could among others damage diplomatic relations and endanger the lives of those mentioned.

But the media group argued that it appears from the report that the agency is issuing instructions to the government on factional battles and the promulgation of legislation.

Judge Daisy Molefe found the Daily News acted unlawfully and they should have applied to declassify the report instead.

After taking a judicial overview, Molefe says the minister has made out a case for a final interdict while ordering the return of all copies of the leaked report.