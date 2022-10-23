Health MEC: Charlotte Maxeke hospital will only be fully repaired by Feb 2026

The DA says the MEC told the provincial legislature that while some repairs are scheduled for completion in December next year - the fire safety measure will only be achieved in about four years' time.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital will be fully repaired by February 2026.

The DA says the MEC told the provincial legislature earlier this week that while some repairs are scheduled for completion in December next year - the fire safety measure will only be achieved in about four years' time.

Nkomo-Ralehoko says the delay is because the temporary transfer of patients in each of the hospital's five blocks will take six to eight months for each block.

An option that seems faster - recommended by the project management team was that two blocks be worked on simultaneously, however, this would have required transferring services to other hospitals, and clinicians at the hospital opted to keep all the services at the hospital.

This means that only one block at a time can be worked on, instead of multiple blocks at the same time.

"This whole saga is just so very disappointing because there are so many delays in fixing the hospital, the provincial government proved incapable of doing it. They had to give it to the National Health Department, and now it seems that we will wait until 2026 until the hospital is fully running and patients are going to have to bear with all the disruptions, staff as well," said the DA's Jack Bloom.

Bloom reiterated the view that provincial governments pay private hospitals to treat public patients, as the repair delays will likely have a direct impact on operation waiting lists.

