Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon

Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, with Stage 4 again being implemented from 4pm to 5am until Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon.

Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday, with the power utility alternating Stage 3 and 4 until Wednesday morning.

"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility has attributed this change to emergency generation reserves that are almost empty.

"The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam

levels," said Eskom in a statement.

