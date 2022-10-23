ANC KZN calls on former leaders to exercise restraint in criticism of Ramaphosa

It's described the public utterances from former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma as well as former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe as a “strange occurrence."

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has hit out at three of its former leaders and South African heads of state for their public criticism of incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa.

It's described the public utterances from former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma as well as former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe as a “strange occurrence”.

The three had a busy calendar this weekend with Mbeki addressing the Strategic Dialogue Forum, Motlanthe at his foundation’s annual inclusive dialogue, and Zuma holding a media briefing.

READ: Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of committing treason, calls him a 'side hustler'

READ: Mbeki warns that SA could see uprising triggered by discontent

President Ramaphosa has been under fire over the alleged theft of millions in undisclosed foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm, as well as the rising cost of living and the record unemployment.

The ANC in KZN has never minced its words when it comes to party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

But while it has never been a fan of the incumbent - it's come out guns blazing in defense of the leader.

In a statement by provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, he's accused former leaders Mbeki, Zuma and Motlanthe of eroding the standing of the organisation.

He also says the conduct of the three has forced the province to choose between the trio and the organisation.

In the statement, Mtolo directly addresses Zuma's views on Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, highlighting that neither Zuma who is facing corruption charges, nor the president have been found guilty in a court of law.

Reflecting on the late Nelson Mandela's legacy, Mtolo says the former president never publicly insulted or undermined ANC leaders, but used internal processes to give guidance.

He calls on the trio to practise some restraint.